Bond denied for Carlos Johnson Jr., 1 of 3 men charged in Shockoe Bottom mass shooting

RICHMOND, Va. — A Richmond judge denied bond Monday for Carlos Johnson Jr., one of three people charged in a deadly Shockoe Bottom mass shooting.

Johnson, 26, faces first-degree murder charges in the death of Genesis Jones and the wounding of another person in the Feb. 21 mass shooting that left two people dead.

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During the hearing, prosecutors played video evidence from the Feb. 21 shooting with members of Jones' family present in the courtroom. The video shows Jones being shot and falling to the ground, as well as other gunfire in the area.

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Prosecutors also noted Johnson was shot that night but returned to his home in Henrico before being taken by ambulance to a hospital. Johnson has also not recalled where the gun he had that night was located.

Though his attorneys argued he was not a flight risk and had more than 20 people in the courtroom supporting his release, Johnson was denied bond.

Johnson and Drevon Jackson-Brown, 25, both face first-degree murder charges in connection with the shooting. A third defendant, Sha'Quan Morris, 22, faces first-degree murder and firearm charges in the death of Dominic Jackson. Court documents revealed Jackson was the brother of Jackson-Brown.

Jackson-Brown and Sha'Quan Morris have jury trials scheduled for October and November.

Police have said multiple firearms were discharged during the shooting, with ballistics evidence linking weapons from different jurisdictions.

Johnson will remain behind bars and is due back in court Nov. 5 for a pretrial hearing. His trial is scheduled to begin Nov. 18.

This is a developing story, so check back with WTVR.com for updates. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.