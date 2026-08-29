Driver jumps into James River to flee police after chase, crash near Rocketts Landing

RICHMOND, Va. — A driver jumped into the James River to escape police Saturday afternoon after leading officers on a chase that ended in a crash near Rocketts Landing in Richmond, according to Crime Insider Jon Burkett.

The chase began after Hopewell police spotted a stolen SUV Saturday afternoon. Henrico County police joined the pursuit, which ended near the old Annabel Lee dock on East Riverfront property in downtown Richmond. On the way down, the SUV struck six or seven cars either parked on the street or in traffic. Several people at the scene were seen giving officers their information for vehicles with visible damage.

After the crash, the suspect got out of the SUV and jumped into the James River. Officers pulled him out and placed him under arrest.

The investigation was underway as of 3:35 p.m. Saturday near the East Riverfront Pulse bus stop, close to Rocketts Landing.

The SUV is believed to have been stolen sometime late Friday night. The chase is believed to have started elsewhere in Henrico County before making its way into Richmond.

This is a developing story, so check back with WTVR.com for updates. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.