Richmond breast surgeon obtained licenses in multiple states before surrendering her Virginia license

RICHMOND, Va. —Just before a former Richmond-area breast surgeon at the center of a CBS 6 investigation surrendered her Virginia medical license on July 1st this year, she had obtained active medical licenses in 8 other states in late June.

Dr. Sasa Grae Espino holds active medical licenses in Colorado, Georgia, Hawaii, Delaware, Indiana, Utah, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, and Alabama, according to our review of those medical board’s websites.

Espino became licensed in Alabama in November 2024 — one month before leaving the Richmond Breast Center. Alabama's Medical Board fined Espino in June for issuing prescriptions for controlled substances without possessing a required certificate.

As CBS 6 previously reported, Dr. Espino is facing dozens of medical malpractice lawsuits in Richmond filed since June of last year. The majority of the lawsuits claim she breached the standard of care by performing breast reconstruction surgeries she was not qualified to perform.

"We trusted someone that really messed us up, mentally and physically,” Audrey Andrews, a former patient of Espino, said.

The Virginia Board of Medicine had been considering taking disciplinary action against Espino for alleged violations of Virginia Code tied to her treatment of two patients CBS 6 previously profiled. On July 1, the board entered into a consent order with Espino after she chose to surrender her Virginia medical license instead of going through the disciplinary proceedings. As part of that order, the board stated she violated Virginia Code.

"That was great news, I've been waiting for it for months,” Mandy Moore, a former patient of Espino, said.

Espino's lawyers said in late February they deny all allegations of negligence in the lawsuits filed against her. They said her specialized fellowship education, training, and surgical experience qualify her to perform breast reconstruction surgeries.

Under the consent order with the Virginia Board of Medicine, Espino neither admitted nor denied the findings of fact and conclusions of law contained in the order.

We asked Espino's lawyers about the new licenses, and they told us she does not maintain an active clinical or surgical practice in any of those states.

This is a developing story, so check back with WTVR.com for updates. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.