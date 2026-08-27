Virginia Lottery warns of scammers offering money for personal information

RICHMOND, Va. — Officials with the Virginia Lottery are warning consumers of scammers claiming to be from the Lottery and offering money in exchange for personal information.

According to the Virginia Lottery, they have received reports of people offering Virginians money in exchange for personal information while claiming or implying a connection to the Virginia Lottery.

The Virginia Lottery says they do not pay people for personal information and won't ask for them to provide a photo, driver's license, or other sensitive information in exchange for money.

Officials say whether or not you play the Lottery, you should protect yourself. Don't share or sell personally identifiable information, including photo's, driver's licenses, or other sensitive details.

If you are contacted with a similar offer:

•Do not provide your information.

•Do not send a photo of your ID.

•Do not create an online Lottery account at someone else’s direction.

•Do not provide banking or payment information.

• Contact local law enforcement and the Virginia Lottery at 804-692-7777 if you believe you have been targeted.

An investigation into the fraud claims is ongoing and the Virginia Lottery is working with law enforcement.



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