Virginia trooper witnesses shooting from red sedan, chase ends in crash at Prince George County trailer park

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. — A Virginia State Police trooper witnessed a shooting from a red sedan at a Prince George County intersection on Aug. 22, leading to a chase that ended in a crash at a nearby trailer park. At least 3 men fled the scene and remain at large.

Read more: Trooper chases shootout suspects in Prince George mobile home park

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Exclusive dash cam footage shows traffic coming to a stop at Puddledock Road and Temple Avenue in Prince George County around 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 22. A trooper was among the lead vehicles at the intersection when a man leaned out of the passenger window of a red sedan and opened fire on a man inside a white sedan in the left lane.

The trooper pursued the suspects to the nearby Red Hill Trailer Park off River Road, where the red sedan crashed approximately 100 feet from a resident's front door. At least 3 men jumped out of the vehicle and ran in different directions through the trailer park.

Thomas Seay, a resident of the trailer park, said he felt like he was on the set of an action drama on Aug. 22.

"I heard the helicopters flying real low."

"I looked over here and it won't nothing but officers, police cars, K-9s and officers with AR's walking through the neighborhood."

"It's not comfortable out here...knowing what happened and seeing the stuff that did happen."

Crime Insider sources tell me one gun was recovered at the scene. The red sedan was towed away for evidence.

The initial search lasted into the early morning hours of Aug. 23. State police say no arrests have been made. Residents say they hope the suspects are captured soon.

"Ah it would be a big relief...a big relief for everybody in this community. We have kids around and certainly don't want them seeing this stuff going on."

Anyone who recognizes the men in the red car is asked to call #77. Any information is helpful to BCI agents working the case.

This is a developing story, so check back with WTVR.com for updates. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.