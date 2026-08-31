Students will return to Obama Elementary Thursday to give teachers additional set-up time

RICHMOND, Va. — Students will return to Barack Obama Elementary School on Thursday, Sept. 3, now that the building has been cleared for re-occupancy after mold issues, Richmond Public Schools announced Monday.

Teachers reported back to work Monday to start preparing classrooms.

Students were initially instructed to return Wednesday, but teachers asked for additional time for classroom setup. RPS pushed the date for student return back to Thursday to honor their request.

A handful of areas were re-cleaned and re-tested Sunday, with results expected soon:



Rooms 101, 207, 209, 304, and 307

Office #2

Dr. Drye's office

Cafeteria

Almost all monitored classrooms came in below 60% relative humidity Sunday afternoon. Room 310 was the only exception. Room 313 recorded the highest temperature at 83.3°F and is one of the areas where HVAC work has been underway.

The facilities team will continue addressing remaining repairs, including bathroom and floor moisture issues, HVAC maintenance, and sealing potential roof and window leaks.

One student said the wait has not been easy.

"I've been waiting all summer to come back, and I want to see my teachers and friends, so waiting an extra week to go has been hard," River Billings said.

WATCH: Obama Elementary student says waiting 'has been hard' as crews work to rid mold from school Obama Elementary student: 'Waiting an extra week to go has been hard'

While crews work to get the building ready, the community is rallying around the school. The Veil Brewing Company is donating a portion of its sales Saturday evening to help replace items that had to be thrown out because of mold.

"A lot of us live in North Side and the school is really close to our houses but also really important to our community," Elinor Reina of The Veil Brewing Company said.

WATCH: Mayor Avula defends RPS leadership amid mold concerns at Obama Elementary Mayor Avula defends RPS leadership amid mold concerns at Obama Elementary

Students will attend enrichment activities at Pine Camp on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday while teachers prepare.

Families who wish to transfer their children can do so starting Monday. Frances McClenney Elementary and Overby-Sheppard Elementary are ready to welcome transferring students.

Pine Camp logistics remain the same as previously communicated. Breakfast and lunch will be provided daily courtesy of the Richmond Education Foundation. Parents of K-2 students must accompany their child to the bus stop in the morning and meet them at the stop in the afternoon. Afternoon buses depart Pine Camp at 2:40 p.m.

This is a developing story, so check back with WTVR.com for updates. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.