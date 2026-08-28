Miss Virginia Justus Kelley makes history as first mother to win Miss USA title

MIAMI — Thursday night, Miss Virginia Justus Kelley made history as she claimed the Miss USA title in Miami.

With the win, Kelley, an Arlington native, became the first married woman, first mother and first woman in her 30s to secure the title.

WTVR via CNN

In addition to making history, Kelley is also the first Virginian to win the pageant in more than 50 years.

People Magazine reports that Kelley is a foster mom to two, a nonprofit founder and the author of a children’s book.

"Virginia is so proud of you. Thank you for being a strong role model to Virginians and Americans," Governor Abigail Spanberger said Friday.

Kelley will move on to compete in the Miss Universe pageant at the end of November.

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