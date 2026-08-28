Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
WTVR Wayne Tri-Cities Franchise Crumb FAVICON 300X300.png

Tri-Cities

Actions

Man killed, woman injured in crash on I-85 in Dinwiddie

Virginia State Police Night (Generic)
WTKR
Virginia State Police <br/>
Virginia State Police Night (Generic)
Posted
and last updated

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. — A man has died and a woman is seriously injured following a single-vehicle crash Thursday night on Interstate 85 in Dinwiddie, according to Virginia State Police.

The crash happened around 9 p.m. in the northbound lanes. The driver, 28-year-old Rodney Leon Mills of Greensboro, North Carolina, died from his injuries.

The front-seat passenger, 33-year-old Shanice Francene Goode, also of Greensboro, was transported to a hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Both occupants were wearing seat belts and speed is considered a factor in the crash. State Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.

This is a developing story, so check back with WTVR.com for updates. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.

    • 🏡 CBS 6 is Connected to Your Community

  • This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Wayne Promo Unit Tri Cities -- 480X360.jpg

Connect with your Tri-Cities reporter: Wayne Covil

Your Community: Tri-Cities Resources
Here are quick links for folks who live in the Tri-Cities. Know a story Wayne Covil should cover? Submit a tip here.
Petersburg Government Petersburg Public Schools Petersburg Parks & Facilities Petrersburg Library Petersburg Bureau of Police Petersburg Fire-Rescue Colonial Heights Government Colonial Heights Public Schools Colonial Heights Parks & Facilities Colonial Heights Library Colonial Heights Police Colonial Heights Fire & EMS Hopewell Government Hopewell Public Schools Hopewell Parks & Recreation Hopewell Library Hopewell Police Hopewell Fire & EMS Southern Virginia Regional Chamber of Commerce