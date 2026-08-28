Man killed, woman injured in crash on I-85 in Dinwiddie

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. — A man has died and a woman is seriously injured following a single-vehicle crash Thursday night on Interstate 85 in Dinwiddie, according to Virginia State Police.

The crash happened around 9 p.m. in the northbound lanes. The driver, 28-year-old Rodney Leon Mills of Greensboro, North Carolina, died from his injuries.

The front-seat passenger, 33-year-old Shanice Francene Goode, also of Greensboro, was transported to a hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Both occupants were wearing seat belts and speed is considered a factor in the crash. State Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.

This is a developing story, so check back with WTVR.com for updates. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.