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Richmond baker leaves Shockoe Bottom for West End mall citing crime concerns: 'This is unfun'

C&P Baking Co. owner Sherwin Pilley.jpg
Richmond BizSense
C&amp;P Baking Co. owner Sherwin Pilley in her new space at Regency.
C&P Baking Co. owner Sherwin Pilley.jpg
Posted

RICHMOND, Va. -- Sherwin Pilley was excited to open her bakery in Shockoe Bottom last March. Then the break-ins started. Now, a year later, the classically trained pastry maker is relocating her C&P Baking Co. from 1717 E. Franklin St. to Regency mall in western Henrico. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

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