RICHMOND, Va. -- Sherwin Pilley was excited to open her bakery in Shockoe Bottom last March. Then the break-ins started. Now, a year later, the classically trained pastry maker is relocating her C&P Baking Co. from 1717 E. Franklin St. to Regency mall in western Henrico. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.
Richmond baker leaves Shockoe Bottom for West End mall citing crime concerns: 'This is unfun'
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