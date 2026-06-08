Community united against gun violence in Richmond. Then 3 separate shootings happened.

RICHMOND, Va. — Less than 48 hours after city leaders, law enforcement and advocates gathered to raise awareness about gun violence, Richmond saw three separate shootings on Sunday.

Richmond police say 23-year-old Ricardo Jones was shot and killed at a bus stop at Ford Avenue and Sussex Street just before 7:30 a.m. Police say they are still tracking down information in the other two Sunday shootings, but through Crime Insider sources, another man was shot on Richmond's Southside on Hull Street, and a man was shot in the chest on the Southside at the Red Roof Inn at Commerce Road just after midnight.

On Friday, several organizations came together to bring gun violence resources directly to some of Richmond's most impacted neighborhoods.

James "J.J." Minor, president of the Richmond NAACP, was among those who participated in Friday's call to action, visiting some of Richmond's most impacted neighborhoods to speak with residents and connect them with resources.

"It's just so sad, because it's like this stuff never stops," Minor said.

Minor said Sunday's shootings are frustrating, but not a reason to stop the work.

"My thing is, you can only do but so much, we just have to keep chiseling at it. At one point in time, Richmond was averaging close to 200 murders per year, you know, and crime is definitely down now in the city of Richmond, but we must do things a little different to help address it," Minor said.

Minor said that includes investing in young people, creating more opportunities, and bringing employers directly into neighborhoods impacted by violence — along with more pastors stepping up.

"We need some of the interfaith community to come out of the churches and go into some of these communities, not just where hot spots are, but also throughout the whole region," Minor said.

Richmond Pastor Valerie Coley, who also volunteers with the city's trauma response network, believes meaningful change happens when community leaders build relationships with families long before a tragedy happens.

"When you build a rapport, you build trust," Coley said.

Coley said lasting change starts with a consistent presence in neighborhoods — not just special events. In her work responding to trauma and supporting families after violence, Coley said many parents are exhausted and fearful. While she applauds the community's recent anti-violence effort, she believes Richmond must take a harder look at what's working and what isn't.

"We really have to come back to the table and humble ourselves, you know, and say, look, this is not working, we need to do something different," Coley said.

Both Minor and Coley agree there is no single solution to gun violence, but they say lasting change starts with relationships, trust, and a commitment to staying in the community long after the headlines fade.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or submit a tip online at rvacrimestoppers.org.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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