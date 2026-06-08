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Man charged after weekend shooting at Richmond hotel, police say

Man charged after shooting at Richmond hotel, police say
WTVR
Man charged after shooting at Richmond hotel, police say
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RICHMOND, Va. — A man is charged with attempted murder after a weekend shooting at a Richmond hotel, police said Monday.

Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett that a man was shot in the chest on the Southside at the Red Roof Inn along the 4300 block of Commerce Road just after midnight Sunday.

Police said the man was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A suspect was located and charged shortly after the shooting, polic said.

Fregardo Harris, 41, of Richmond, is charged with attempted murder and use of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Anyone with more information about the shooting is asked to call Major Crimes Detective D. Davenport at 804-646-4494 or contact Crime Stoppers by calling 804-780-1000 or through the P3 app.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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