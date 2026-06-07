Man shot at Richmond bus stop is critically injured, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

RICHMOND, Va. — A man was critically injured after being shot at a bus stop in Richmond's East End on Sunday morning, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

Richmond Police were called to the 2300 block of Ford Avenue, which is not far from the Whitcomb Court public housing neighborhood, just before 7:30 a.m., according to the department's online emergency communications logs.

Sources told Burkett that the victim has life-threatening injuries after being shot at the bus stop at Ford Avenue and Sussex Street.

This is the third serious crime scene that Major Crimes detectives are working over the past eight hours.

Another man was shot on Richmond's Southside along the 3000 block of Hull Street Road early Sunday morning, sources told Burkett. His injuries were also described as life-threatening.

A man was shot in the chest on the Southside at the Red Roof Inn along the 4300 block of Commerce Road just after midnight, according to Crime Insider sources. That victim's injuries were also life-threatening.

No details about the circumstances surrounding the shootings were available at last check.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or submit a tip online at https://rvacrimestoppers.org. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All three Crime Stoppers methods of contact are anonymous.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.