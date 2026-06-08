Police ID man killed at Richmond bus stop

RICHMOND, Va. — A man was killed at a bus stop in Richmond's East End on Sunday morning, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

Richmond Police on Monday identified the victim as Ricardo Jones, 23, of Richmond.

At approximately 7:26 a.m. Sunday, June 7, officers responded to the 2300 block of Ford Avenue, near Fairfield Way and Mechanicsville Turnpike, for the report of a shooting, police said.

When officers arrived, they found Jones suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sources told Burkett that the shooting happened at the bus stop at Ford Avenue and Sussex Street.

Police said the Medical Examiner will determine the exact cause and manner of death.

This was the third serious crime scene that Major Crimes detectives had worked in the previous eight hours.

Earlier Sunday morning, another man was shot along the 3000 block of Hull Street Road on Richmond's Southside. His injuries were described as life-threatening, according to sources.

Just after midnight, a man was shot in the chest at the Red Roof Inn along the 4300 block of Commerce Road. That victim’s injuries were also life-threatening.

Anyone with information about Jones’ death is asked to call Major Crimes Detective J. Higgins at (804) 646-7570 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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