Richmond police respond to life-threatening shooting on Venable Street

RICHMOND, Va. — A man is suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound, according to police.

Richmond officers said they were called to the 2300 block of Venable Street on Thursday, March 26 around 1:47 in the morning. Someone had reported a shooting. Officers arrived and found a man suffering.

They said he was sent to a local hospital, though CBS 6 is still awaiting an update on his condition.

Anyone with information can call (804) 646-5316 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. Both Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

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