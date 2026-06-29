7-year-old killed by random gunfire before July 4 fireworks. His case remains unsolved 13 years later.

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — The Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers program is asking the public for help in solving the 2013 shooting death of a 7-year-old boy in Midlothian.

On July 4, 2013, 7-year-old Brendon Mackey was attending the annual fireworks display at Swift Creek Reservoir with his father when he was struck by a bullet while walking in front of the Boathouse at Sunday Park restaurant.

WTVR

Police believe the bullet was fired randomly in the air.

Nearly 13 years later, no one has come forward, nor have any arrests been made in the case.

Since Brendon's death, Brendon's Law was enacted in Virginia, making the act of celebratory gunfire resulting in injury a felony.



Anyone with information that could help solve this crime is asked to contact Crime Solvers by calling 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app. Callers are guaranteed to remain anonymous and could receive a cash reward up to $5,000.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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