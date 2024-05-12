Public input needed for proposed Richmond traffic safety projects

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond's Department of Public Works (DPW) is asking residents for feedback on several proposed traffic projects that officials say would improve safety for drivers, pedestrians and cyclists.

According to DPW, the projects are focused on streets identified in the city's High Injury Network (HIN). While the HIN streets only make up about 9% of Richmond's total streets, about 77% of severe injuries and fatalities happen on those streets.

They include Franklin Street, Hopkins Road, Main Street, Cary Street, Forest Hill Avenue, and Hull Street Road.

On Forest Hill Avenue, DPW is planning a project worth around $751,000 to move rapid flashing beacons closer to vehicle traffic and take measures to reduce the crossing distance for people walking or rolling across the road.

Main Street and Cary Street would get 24 and 31 curb extensions, respectively, costing about $1.5 million. Curb extensions would be placed along both streets between Arthur Ashe Boulevard and Belvedere Street.

City of Richmond

Parts of Franklin Street and Hopkins Road would get new bike lanes, and Hull Street Road would get a blinking pedestrian light at 29th Street.

A survey to submit feedback on current traffic conditions and each area's proposed safety improvement projects can be found here.

The deadline to complete the survey is May 17.

Depend on CBS 6 News and WTVR.com for in-depth coverage of this important local story. Anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.