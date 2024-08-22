Crime Insider: Man hospitalized following stabbing in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. -- A man was stabbed at a GRTC Pulse bus stop near the Quirk Hotel in Richmond, Crime Insider sources tell CBS 6.

Sources say he ran into the nearby Davis Market near Grace and Madison Streets for help, passing the Richmond Police Department headquarters.

The victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

We will continue to update you as we learn more information.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.