A look inside preparations for the first-ever Richmond Ren Faire

RICHMOND, Va. — The first-ever Richmond Ren Faire will take place at Dorey Park in Henrico on April 18 and 19.

The event, organized by nonprofit Virago Alley, will feature performances, live jousting and combat, interactive activities, craft demonstrations and over 100 local vendors.

We got an inside look at some of the preparations and a pre-event photo shoot, where organizers tell us what sets this fair apart: the people. Watch the video report by photojournalist Myles Black in the video player below.

Inside preparations for the first-ever Richmond Ren Faire

Though tickets for Saturday, April 18 are sold out, Sunday tickets are still available. For more details, visit the official Instagram page and the official website .

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