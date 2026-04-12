Richmond Ren Faire organizers warn of ticket scams ahead of inaugural event

RICHMOND, Va. — Organizers of the first-ever Richmond Ren Faire are warning the public about widespread ticket scams ahead of the highly anticipated event.

In an Instagram post on Sunday afternoon, organizers said bots and a Facebook group with nearly 1,000 members are targeting people looking for resale tickets.

"Our tickets are not set up for resale," organizers said.

They noted that an overwhelming number of people have reached out to verify tickets purchased online, and nearly all have been scams.

"Please do not buy tickets from strangers online. In addition to us not wanting you guys to get screwed over, we are concerned about the issues that this may cause at the gate with people showing up anticipating entry and being denied with invalid tickets," organizers said.



WATCH: Inside preparations for the first-ever Richmond Ren Faire

Inside preparations for the first-ever Richmond Ren Faire

The inaugural Richmond Ren Faire will take place at Dorey Park in Henrico on April 18 and 19.

Organized by the nonprofit Virago Alley, the event will feature performances, live jousting and combat, interactive activities, craft demonstrations, and over 100 local vendors.

CBS 6 got an inside look at some of the preparations and a pre-event photo shoot alongside photojournalist Myles Black, where organizers said the people are what set this fair apart.

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