NASCAR fans hit 170 mph at Richmond Raceway driving experience

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — NASCAR fans in Richmond got to live out their racing dreams at Richmond Raceway on Saturday.

They got to drive real NASCAR race cars at the event.

Fans who wanted a taste of the action without taking the wheel themselves could also ride shotgun with a professional driver, reaching speeds of over 170 miles per hour around the track.

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