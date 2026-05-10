Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
WTVR.COM Franchise Crumb FAVICON 300X300 2026 New Keeper Color

Local

Actions

NASCAR fans hit 170 mph at Richmond Raceway driving experience

NASCAR Racing Experience at Richmond Raceway
NASCAR Racing Experience at Richmond Raceway
Posted

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — NASCAR fans in Richmond got to live out their racing dreams at Richmond Raceway on Saturday.

They got to drive real NASCAR race cars at the event.

Fans who wanted a taste of the action without taking the wheel themselves could also ride shotgun with a professional driver, reaching speeds of over 170 miles per hour around the track.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather-Authority-all-mets-480x360.jpg

Depend on the CBS 6 Weather Authority to Keep You Ahead of the Storm

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone