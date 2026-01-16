Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Richmond celebrates MLK legacy at 48th annual community awards breakfast

CBS 6, Virginia Union University and Dominion Energy sponsored the event honoring those advancing opportunity, education and justice
Richmond's 48th annual MLK Community Leaders Awards breakfast honored the Richmond 34, Richmond Crusade for Voters and others advancing Dr. King's mission.
RICHMOND, Va. — The 48th annual MLK Community Leaders Awards Breakfast was held in Richmond on Friday morning, honoring individuals and organizations whose work has advanced Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s mission of opportunity, education and justice.

The event was sponsored by CBS 6, Virginia Union University and Dominion Energy.

Honorees included the Richmond 34, Richmond Crusade for Voters, Richmond Free Press and others who have made significant contributions to the community.

Several newly elected state leaders were also in attendance, with Governor-elect Abigail Spanberger joined in via video call.

The federal holiday honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. is Monday. CBS 6 will air a one-hour special at 9 a.m. highlighting the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Leaders Awards honorees.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
