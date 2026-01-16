Richmond celebrates MLK legacy at 48th annual community awards breakfast

RICHMOND, Va. — The 48th annual MLK Community Leaders Awards Breakfast was held in Richmond on Friday morning, honoring individuals and organizations whose work has advanced Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s mission of opportunity, education and justice.

The event was sponsored by CBS 6, Virginia Union University and Dominion Energy.

Honorees included the Richmond 34, Richmond Crusade for Voters, Richmond Free Press and others who have made significant contributions to the community.

Several newly elected state leaders were also in attendance, with Governor-elect Abigail Spanberger joined in via video call.

The federal holiday honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. is Monday. CBS 6 will air a one-hour special at 9 a.m. highlighting the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Leaders Awards honorees.

