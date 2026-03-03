Richmond Success Academy holds renaming ceremony, signaling new vision for students

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond Alternative School has a new name — and a new vision to go with it.

The Richmond Success Academy, previously called the Richmond Alternative School, held an official renaming ceremony Tuesday. Leaders say they wanted the new name to reflect the values they want students to achieve.

Some of those changes include a renewed focus on instruction and behavior correction.

Principal Patrick Cheatham said the day was about much more than a name, but also about a new vision and commitment toward growth.

"So important to give students every opportunity to succeed. So many times if a kid makes a mistake or has a bad day, people kind of want to throw the baby out with a wash tub and we don't believe in doing that here. We just believe in giving students the best opportunity to be successful, hence, Richmond Success Academy," Cheatham said.

"This is all about you, it's about a new beginning, a fresh start. That's what a new name is all about," RPS Superintendent Jason Kamras added.



CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.