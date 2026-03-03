Former candidate for Richmond School Board faces tax evasion charges

RICHMOND, Va. — A former candidate for the Richmond School Board is facing two counts of federal tax evasion charges.

Kevin Starlings, who ran for the school board in 2016 and 2024, is accused of filing false tax returns and defrauding hundreds of thousands of dollars from the COVID-19 Relief program.

The criminal complaint alleges his companies claimed federal taxes were withheld between 2016 and 2022, but never actually paid them.

It also says he claimed unemployment and money from small business relief funds during the pandemic.

Starlings was indicted for felony embezzlement in 2008, but his rights were restored by Gov. Terry McAuliffe in 2016.

He currently serves as a voting member on Richmond's School Health Advisory Board (SHAB), according to a spokesperson for Richmond Public Schools, though he has not been active this school year.

The spokesperson added that the SHAB is a purely advisory committee.

Starlings has entered into a plea deal and will appear in court Wednesday afternoon.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

