Why Idle Hands Bread Co. is about to rise up in new part of Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. -- Idle Hands Bread Co. is on the move to a larger location several blocks away. The decade-old local bakery is relocating to 404 N. Robinson St. in the Fan, where it’s slated to open in mid-March, owner Jay Metzler said. The 2,600-square-foot location is about twice as large as the bakery’s current spot at 407 Strawberry St., where it has operated since 2017. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.