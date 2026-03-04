RICHMOND, Va. -- Idle Hands Bread Co. is on the move to a larger location several blocks away. The decade-old local bakery is relocating to 404 N. Robinson St. in the Fan, where it’s slated to open in mid-March, owner Jay Metzler said. The 2,600-square-foot location is about twice as large as the bakery’s current spot at 407 Strawberry St., where it has operated since 2017. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.
Why Idle Hands Bread Co. is about to rise up in new part of Richmond
