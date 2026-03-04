Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Why Idle Hands Bread Co. is about to rise up in new part of Richmond

Richmond BizSense
Idle Hands is planning to exit its current location on Strawberry Street and move to a nearby space on Robinson Street.
Posted
and last updated

RICHMOND, Va. -- Idle Hands Bread Co. is on the move to a larger location several blocks away. The decade-old local bakery is relocating to 404 N. Robinson St. in the Fan, where it’s slated to open in mid-March, owner Jay Metzler said. The 2,600-square-foot location is about twice as large as the bakery’s current spot at 407 Strawberry St., where it has operated since 2017. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

