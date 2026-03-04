Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
I-95 lanes closed in Richmond after 2 crashes

I-95 / MM 76.9 / SB / Belvidere
RICHMOND, Va. — Multiple lanes are closed on I-95 in Richmond after two crashes near the Belvidere Street exit, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT).

Two southbound lanes and two northbound lanes are closed at mile markers 76.1 and 76.3 due to an "earlier crash and subsequent secondary crash," according to VDOT.

Drivers should seek alternate routes to avoid delays.

Check the latest traffic conditions here.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

