Virginia gas prices jump overnight amid Middle East conflict disrupting global oil supply

RICHMOND, Va. — Gas prices in the U.S. jumped again overnight as the escalating conflict in the Middle East continues to disrupt the global supply chain for crude oil.

According to AAA, the nationwide average surged overnight by 9 cents to $3.19 a gallon.

Virginia's average gas price has risen above $3, jumping 10 cents since Tuesday to $3.03 per gallon.

Drivers buying gas in Richmond are paying an average of $3.16 a gallon.

Click here to track prices in your area.

What prices are you seeing at the pump? Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.