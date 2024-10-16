Richmond leaders unveil new center aimed at providing services for city's homeless: 'It's what we needed'

RICHMOND, Va. -- For years, the crisis of homelessness has been a bleak reality for some in the city of Richmond.

Many have had to face hardships that stem from a lack of resources as well as difficulty accessing available relief.

On Tuesday, city leaders tasked with finding solutions to mitigate the crisis unveiled a tangible measure in a new facility off Chamberlayne Avenue.

"Today we all stand here to celebrate the official launch, of the Office of Homeless Services and the opening of the community resource and training center."

Flanked by the City Council, the Salvation Army, and other advocates in the city, Richmond Mayor Stoney addressed a small crowd during a ribbon cutting for the new resource center which is touted to be the first of its kind in the Commonwealth.

While city residents in search of housing relief can still use the internet and phone services through the Homeless Connection Line, Stoney says people can now get connected to those same services face to face at the resource center,

WTVR

The new building has been three years in the making according to Stoney.

“You can get connected to homeless services right here by just showing up and a lot of time those who are facing those challenges may not have a phone or a computer or have any other way of access in any other way other than by showing up in person.“ Stoney said. “No calling a phone or getting an email, services are right here upfront. Keeping a roof over people's heads and food on the table, that’s what we’re focused on."

To that end, those who enter the building will be assisted by a receptionist who can help connect people with some of the support services offered through these halls.

5th District Council Woman Stephanie Lynch praised the new center which has been at least three years in the making.

During her remarks, she reminded those in attendance of the desperation people are still experiencing even as the services become activated.

“The true reason that we’re here is for moms like the one I spoke to this morning who spent the night in her car with her son, whose not a biological son, but who she took on because her sister became incarcerated,” Lynch said. “She faced what many people in the city are facing which is a courtroom, a repossession, and a subsequent Sheriff's visit with her and her belongings on the outside of her apartment.”

WTVR Stephanie Lynch

Lynch believes it will take the additional services provided by the resource center injunction with the resources from nonprofits, funding sources from the city and other localities, and support from the community to effectively curb the blight of homelessness.

“The fact that you can walk through these hallways and there is the Department of Social Services, their mental health resources, other community partners - it is what we have needed in the city to fill the gaps in our own human services system for so so long,” Lynch said.

WTVR

“It takes a lot of effort and a huge team to do it,” Chief Administrative Officer Lincoln Saunders said. “27 organizations that are funded through the city’s nondepartmental process for a total of $2.95 million that this resource center will tap into to make sure that individuals who come through our doors have all the help they need and should be entitled to.”

The Homelessness Services are also housed in the same building as the Salvation Army.

The Salvation Army will operate its permanent inclement weather shelter, opening its doors to the public again beginning November 15 through April 2025.

Chuck James Jr. with the Salvation Army Advisory Board says the services provided through the new resource center will continue to be expanded upon in the coming years.

“We mark another important step through towards the ultimate mission of housing the city of hope here at 1900 Chamberlayne Avenue,” James said.

WTVR Chuck James Jr.

As Stoney nears the end of his mayoral tenure, he says he hopes the mission to end homelessness in the city continues to be a top priority in the next mayor’s administration.

“What I want to see in the next mayor and the next administration is continued investment subsidies that produce more affordable housing, continue to remove the regulatory and barriers so we can up zone around the city," Stoney said. "Continue to work with our regional partners for solutions like this."

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.