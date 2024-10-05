Man shot multiple times in motel parking lot in Richmond, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

RICHMOND, Va. -- A man was shot in a motel parking lot on Richmond's Southside Saturday, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

Officers were called to the Sunrise Motel in the 3600 block of Richmond Highway around 3:40 p.m.

The man was shot multiple times with at least 13 evidence placards scattered throughout the lot, according to Crime Insider sources.

There was no word on the man's condition at last check Saturday night.

Detectives said their investigation into the case is ongoing.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or submit a tip online at https://rvacrimestoppers.org. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All three Crime Stoppers methods of contact are anonymous.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have information to share.