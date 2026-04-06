Richmond Schools see high teacher absences on reinstated school day

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond Public Schools experienced an "expected, higher-than-normal" number of absent teachers Monday, according to a spokesperson for the district.

The day was originally planned to be a holiday but was reinstated as an instructional day after winter weather in January closed schools for a week. RPS attributes the calendar change to the absences.

RPS staff covered some of the absences, according to the spokesperson. Superintendent Jason Kamras stepped in to cover an eighth-grade algebra class at Albert Hill Middle School.

Enzo, a student at Henderson Middle School on Northside, told CBS 6 that almost all of his core subject teachers were absent, and only some of his elective teachers were present.

"Nothing productive happened today," he said. "Everyone was fighting, and jumping around, and doing a whole bunch of random stuff."

The student said the school split students up between boys and girls. They first spent three hours in the gym before lunch, followed by a three-hour "study block."

Eric Page, a parent whose child also goes to Henderson, said he was surprised to hear how the day went.

"If my child was going to sit in the gym for three hours, he pretty much could have stayed at home," Page said. "Having an instructional day with no instructors, I find a little mystifying. I'm definitely going to have some questions."

CBS 6 asked RPS specifically about conditions at Henderson Middle School. The district did not provide a response.

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