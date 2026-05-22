Virginia funeral home offering free American flags ahead of country's 250th birthday

RICHMOND, Va. — Nelsen and Woody Funeral Home locations across Central Virginia are collecting worn, faded or tattered American flags and replacing them with new ones for free.

The funeral home's flag exchange program is in its 9th year.

Krystina Diman, president of Woody and Nelsen Funeral Homes, said last year they collected over 1,000 flags.

Anyone who brings in a worn, faded or tattered flag will receive a new 3' x 5' flag at no cost.

With America celebrating its 250th anniversary this year, the funeral home anticipates even more flags will be exchanged.

Diman, a veteran, said ensuring "Old Glory" continues to fly proudly and properly is important to her and the community they serve.

WTVR Woody and Nelsen Funeral Homes president Krystina Diman

"Many of the families that we serve may be Veterans themselves or their family members are Veterans," Diman said. "So, any kind of pride and patriotism is deeply meaningful to them. And so, this is a way for our team and our locations to give back and let those families know and all Veterans know that we're here for you, we stand with you, we support you."

The proper way to dispose of an American flag is to burn it, but Diman said that poses risks because flags used to be made of cotton but today are often made of synthetic fibers.

All retired flags will be respectfully handled and disposed of in accordance with the U.S. Flag Code. The funeral home is coordinating with the Virginia War Memorial to hold a formal ceremony later this year. The program runs through July 4.

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