Significantly cooler today with some rain

RICHMOND, Va. -- Some batches of showers will track through the area today, with the highest chance of rain this morning through noon. Rain will be more spotty this afternoon. It will be significantly cooler today with highs 55-60 northwest of Richmond, the lower 60s in Richmond, and some mid and upper 60s in southeastern Virginia.

Some showers and areas of fog will be possible overnight. Lows will be in the low to mid 50s.

Saturday will be wet at times, with a higher chance of rain the first half of the day. Highs will be 65-70.

A few scattered showers and storms will be possible Sunday. Highs will be 75-80.

For Memorial Day, a good portion of the day will be dry, but scattered showers and storms will still be possible at times. Highs will be around 80.

A cold front will move southward on Tuesday, bringing a higher chance of rain. Highs will be 75-80 for the metro.

Highs will warm into the low and mid 80s for Wednesday and Thursday.

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