Metro Richmond schools closed all week: Students celebrate snow days

RICHMOND, Va. — All four of metro Richmond's major school districts will remain closed for the rest of the week as winter weather continues to impact Central Virginia.

At Chesterfield's James River High School, work crews were hoping sunlight would offer some relief. However, with temperatures forecasted to remain below freezing, significant melting in school parking lots and neighborhood roads is unlikely to improve.

The extended closure is welcome news for some students who have been making the most of the snow days.

"We're very excited. We really hope we have the week off," said Lexi Kohstall, a James River High School student, while sledding with friend Delaney Olowiany.

Schools are handling instruction differently during the closure. Some private schools and school districts like Richmond and Hanover are offering remote and asynchronous learning, while Chesterfield and Henrico say Thursday and Friday will remain traditional snow days.

Chesterfield's calendar now has February 6 and March 19 as full instructional days instead of half days to make up for lost time. Henrico plans to inform families on Sunday of next week's instructional plan.

For now, Chesterfield students say they're happy to see snow days return.

"I haven't been on this hill since I was little with my family and my parents, so it's nice to be able to come back," Kohstall said.

Students Elizabeth Bock and Eliana Creel hope the weather might extend their break even longer.

"I kinda want to relax and just play in the snow, either one," Bock said.

"Yes, same here," Creel said. "It's a good opportunity to hang out with friends."

With forecasts predicting possible long-term closures, many school districts sent home learning packets for elementary students while middle and high schoolers went home with their Chromebooks. Districts say they'll send out messages over the weekend about whether any remote learning will take place next week.

WATCH: Tracking potential for more snow this weekend

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.