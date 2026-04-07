RICHMOND, Va. -- Just as the gates are set to open for the first game at CarMax Park, there’s movement on a planned development that’ll replace an eyesore across the street from the new stadium. Last week Allen Investment Partners purchased the former Greyhound station at 2910 N. Arthur Ashe Blvd. for $14.9 million, city property records show. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.
Developer spends $15M on old Richmond Greyhound station. Here's what it could become.
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