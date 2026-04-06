Central Virginia Gas Prices: Car lines stretch onto Springfield Road as drivers look for some savings

RICHMOND, Va. — While the human toll of the war with Iran is immeasurable overseas, here at home it is driving up gas prices.

The average price in Richmond rose 22 cents per gallon in the last week. Right now, the average price in the city is $4.15.

Less than three weeks ago, gas at a Wawa on Arthur Ashe Boulevard was $3.79 a gallon. Now, it is $4.19.

The sharp jump is having an impact on Matt Kushinka and his family as they drive from Michigan to Pennsylvania with a pit stop to see family in Virginia.

"We don't like it, you know. But again what choice do we have if we are taking a road trip to see family, you gotta have gas in the car," Kushinka said.

For others, like Robert Grosley, summer road trip plans are already being affected.

"We're going to Arizona, driving to Colorado, then back down to Arizona to the Grand Canyon," Grosley said.

If prices continue to rise, those plans may come with cutbacks.

"It's just less money we are going to have for spending stuff. So, not everybody's going to get a gift," Grosley said.

It is a reality a lot of people are living, and drivers say they are desperate to save on fuel.

At the Costco off West Broad Street in Henrico County, Myron Higgins and dozens of other drivers lined up to save a buck or two.

"It's a line out to the road to get gas," Higgins said.

With a price of $3.99 a gallon, Higgins says a wait of more than 15 minutes is worth it.

"Costco has always been the cheapest price in town," Higgins said.

While there is no end in sight to the rise of gas prices, drivers can sign up for rewards programs or visit the WTVR.com Gas Tracker to find a list of gas stations across Richmond offering the lowest prices.



CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.