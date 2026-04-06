Richmond gas prices jump 21 cents, now averaging $4.15 a gallon

RICHMOND, Va. — The ongoing war with Iran has driven up gas prices again in Richmond and across the United States.

The average gasoline prices in Richmond have risen 21.6 cents per gallon in the last week.

The average price in Richmond is now $4.15 a gallon, according to GasBuddy's survey of 567 stations in the Richmond area.

Those prices are 82.4 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand $1.07 higher than a year ago.

The national average price of diesel has increased 20.7 cents compared to a week ago and stands at $5.576 per gallon.

"Gasoline prices are poised for another jolt this week, with many inland states—including the Plains, Great Lakes, and parts of the Rockies— likely to see sharp increases as last week’s surge in wholesale costs has yet to be fully passed through to consumers," Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said. "In addition, some price-cycling markets could also see another round of increases. As a result, the national average could rise by double digits, potentially reaching the $4.20 to $4.35 per gallon range in the days ahead. Diesel prices continue to climb as well and now sit just 25 cents away from setting a new all-time record. Recent escalations between the U.S. and Iran have further intensified concerns about prolonged disruptions to global oil flows, keeping markets on edge. At this point, the trajectory of fuel prices remains highly uncertain and is largely contingent on the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz— until that occurs, the risk of further increases remains firmly in place."

The national average price of gasoline has risen 11.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.06 today.

The national average is up 65.1 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 85 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Richmond was priced at $3.86 per gallon on Easter Sunday. The most expensive was $4.50 per gallon, a difference of 64 cents per gallon.

Here is a look at historical gasoline prices in Richmond and the national average going back five years:

April 6, 2025: $3.08 per gallon (U.S. Average: $3.21 per gallon)

April 6, 2024: $3.48 per gallon (U.S. Average: $3.59 per gallon)

April 6, 2023: $3.44 per gallon (U.S. Average: $3.55 per gallon)

April 6, 2022: $4.00 per gallon (U.S. Average: $4.15 per gallon)

April 6, 2021: $2.71 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.87 per gallon)

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