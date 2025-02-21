The story behind these Richmond firefighters sledding with kids in Forest Hill Park

RICHMOND, Va. — Some Richmond firefighters brought joy and excitement to children and their parents on Thursday when they transformed a routine return from training into a memorable sledding adventure.

After completing their training exercises on the James River, the firefighters from Fire Station 20 noticed a group of kids sledding in Forest Hill Park.

Firefighter Charles Gowan suggested they stop and use their paddle raft for a fun-filled experience.

“I asked him if we could pull over, pop the paddle raft off the top and join the kids,” Gowan recalled.

Veteran firefighter Capt. Michael Oprandi encouraged the team to act on the idea.

"I was like man, that’s a great idea,” he remarked.

Driver Curtis Watkins turned the fire truck around and the group quickly set up the raft.

“I believe everybody was paying attention and getting pretty excited,” Watkins shared.

Watch: Firefighters use paddle raft to sled with kids and parents at Richmond park

With enthusiasm, the firefighters took to the raft as if launching a bobsled.

“So the three of us just launched it, kind of like a bobsled, we ran and jumped on it and it was a great ride,” Oprandi recalled.

The firefighters then decided to include the children, loading the raft for several more runs.

Watkins said the moment was likely a "core memory for these kids" that "they won’t forget.”

Oprandi also highlighted the importance of community engagement.

“It was an opportunity for us to engage and that’s also part of my job, is to make sure we engage with the community,” Oprandi, who has been with the department for 22 years, explained.

As the day came to a close, the firefighters offered one last ride, this time inviting the parents to join in.

“I encouraged the moms and dads to get i," Oprandi said. "We filled it with the adults and we had one last good run with all the parents and they were very appreciative.”

