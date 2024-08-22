Watch Now
Richmond artist wins national contest with work inspired by her mental health journey

RICHMOND, Va. -- A Richmond artist will soon have her work featured in thousands of stores nationwide.

Ashley Briggs will have her artwork displayed on the covers of journals for sale at more than 6,700 CVS pharmacy locations across the country.

She is just one of four CVS employees chosen as a winner in a company-wide art contest.

Her art was chosen out of 75 submissions by a panel of judges.

CVS said that this is the first time employee art has been featured on store-brand products.

Briggs said her design, titled “My Peace,” was inspired by her personal mental health journey.

Along with her art being featured in stores, Briggs also won a cash prize.

