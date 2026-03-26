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Exotic dancers sue Richmond strip club

Richard’s Rendezvous
Richmond BizSense
Richard’s Rendezvous sits at the northeast corner of Scott’s Addition in Richmond, Va.
Richard’s Rendezvous
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RICHMOND, Va. -- A Scott’s Addition strip club may soon have a rendezvous in court with some of its former dancers. Richard’s Rendezvous, the long-running gentlemen’s club at 1732 Atlamont Ave., is facing a federal lawsuit filed by three of its former performers who claim they’re owed unpaid minimum wages and unpaid overtime, and that the business’s pay practices violate federal and state employment law.

The entertainers who filed the suit in January are Madison Lontz, Jessica Williams and Maxwell Mendes Baltazar. They’re seeking class action status to potentially bring in other current and former Richard’s performers to join the suit as additional plaintiffs. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

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