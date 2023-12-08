$2,500 reward offered after dead dog found tied to fire hydrant in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. -- An organization is offering a $2,500 reward after animal control officers found a dead dog tied up on Richmond's Northside.

Richmond Animal Care and Control officers found the deceased dog tied to a fire hydrant at the corner of Rex Avenue and Corbin Street in the Washington Park neighborhood last Monday, Nov. 27.

"SOMEONE knows whose dog this is. Let’s help that someone come forward with information," officials with the agency wrote. .

Preliminary reports indicated that the dog was spayed and likely died from starvation.

Furbish Thrift, which raises money for local animal care organizations, is offering a reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction of a suspect in this case.

Officials urged anyone with information about the case to contact Richmond Animal Care and Control at 804-646-5573, email Robert.leinberger@rva.gov or send an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

