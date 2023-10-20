Have an extra coat? Puritan Cleaners will take it to help keep our community warm this winter.

RICHMOND, Va. -- The annual Puritan Cleaners Coats for Kids campaign has collected and distributed half a million coats and jackets to community members in need since its inception in 1988.

The 2023 campaign officially kicks off in November and on Saturday, November 18, from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m., there will be a Ballpark Warming Party at the Diamond in Richmond.

"The Flying Squirrels and WTVR CBS 6 invite all their friends and fans to donate coats in support of Puritan Cleaners Coats for Kids program," a company spokesperson said. "Come out to the Diamond and enjoy live music from The Hit List, hot dogs, bounce houses, monster trucks, first responder vehicles and more."

If you'd like to volunteer your time to help Puritan Cleaners sort donated coats for re-distribution at the Salvation Army's Christmas Center, click here.

