How this Coats for Kids champion is teaching others to give

RICHMOND, Va. -- In 2019, Woolridge Elementary School teacher Jennifer Cousins helped set a record for most coats collected at a school in the Puritan Cleaners Coats for Kids drive.

There were 700 coats in one pickup!

Fast forward two years and Cousins is now at VCU, teaching teachers to train the next generation.

She's also, you guessed it, collecting coats for kids.

This time, she’s collecting them from students and faculty.

“I asked our faculty council representative and staff council representative, and they were thrilled!” Cousins said.

Cardwell, Rob

"In each floor, Jen has set up collection boxes." Jose Alcaine, President of the Faculty Council, said. “We have a lot of traffic."

"Oh, the students love to help,” Cousins added. “I think it's just in them to want to help."

Teachers will tell you there is an educational element to giving.

Volunteering helps students enhance their personal knowledge, grow from new experiences, and develop better interpersonal communication skills.

WTVR

"What motivates me is I think when you have things that you appreciate, that it brings you and others joy in sharing those things,” Cousins said.

It’s a lesson in sharing. Keeping kids warm… is Building Better Minds.

CBS 6 is a sponsor of the annual Puritan Cleaners Coats for Kids Drive.