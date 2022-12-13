Thanking Puritan Cleaners for keeping kids warm this winter

RICHMOND, Va. -- Puritan Cleaners is helping keep kids warm this winter with its Coats for Kids program.

As a way of saying thank you for the hard work, Zach Daniel surprised some Puritan Cleaners employees with doughnuts and gift cards.

"They were able to collect 16,000 coats, that's 16,000 people, a lot of them children who are going to be a lot warmer this winter," Zach said before walking into the Staples Mill location.

