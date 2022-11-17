Spread warmth through Puritan Cleaners' Coats For Kids campaign

RICHMOND, Va. -- Coats For Kids is off to a great start, but there is still a great need! Donate coats to any Puritan Cleaners location now through the end of November. They are accepting coats of all sizes but especially need children's coats.

The team at Puritan Cleaners is working hard to clean and repair all the coats before they deliver them to the Salvation Army to be distributed to local families in need.

Bill Bevins joined Sara Moncrieff live this morning at Puritan Cleaners to talk about the program and the upcoming Ballpark Warming Party.

Join Puritan Cleaners, Flying Squirrels and CBS 6 at The Diamond on Saturday, November 19 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Bring your friends and any unneeded coats you can donate this year!

Click here to learn more about Puritan Cleaners.

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY PURITAN CLEANERS*}