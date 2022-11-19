Puritan Cleaners Coats for Kids' Ballpark Warming Party is TODAY at the Diamond

RICHMOND, Va. -- Enjoy a day of food and fun for a good cause at Puritan Cleaners Coats for Kids' Ballpark Warming Party at the Diamond Saturday from 11 a.m. through 2 p.m.

Visit the Diamond to drop off a gently used or new coat you no longer need and stick around to enjoy hot dogs and burgers, bounce houses, monster trucks and first responder vehicles. There will also be two helicopters at the event for the first time.

WTVR

Puritan Cleaners Vice President Norman Way said children's coats are what is most needed.

"We've got lots of folks who need to stay warm this winter," Way said.

Donations can also be dropped off at any of Puritan Cleaners' 14 locations.

Puritan Cleaners clean and repair each donated coat before delivering them to the Salvation Army to be distributed to area families this holiday season.

The Flying Squirrels and WTVR CBS 6 will also be on hand to join in the celebration.