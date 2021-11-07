Watch
1,000 coats donated at Coats For Kids Ballpark Warming Party

Hundreds of coats were donated to Coats For Kids at the Ballpark Warming Party on Saturday in Richmond, Virginia.
Posted at 8:29 AM, Nov 07, 2021
RICHMOND, Va. -- Thanks Richmond for making the Coats For Kids Ballpark Warming Party at the Diamond Flying Squirrels Baseball a success!

Drop off a coat at any Puritan Cleaners location this November.

"While warm coats for every member of the family are welcome, we especially need kids' coats," Sara Moncrieff, with Puritan Cleaners, said. "Puritan Cleaners will clean and repair each donated coat before delivering them to the Salvation Army to be distributed to local families this Christmas season.

Those who attended the Ballpark Warming Party enjoyed live music from The Hit List, hot dogs, bounce houses, monster trucks, first responder vehicles, and more.

