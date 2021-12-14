Families at 'Coats for Kids' center get extra blessings

RICHMOND, Va. -- Puritan Cleaners and The Salvation Army have been hard at work the past month, along with CBS 6, to collect coats for our "Coats for kids" campaign.

All that hard work comes to life with the opening of the Salvation Army's Christmas Center, where families can pick out coats and other cold weather gear.

CBS 6 Anchor Reba Hollingsworth added some smiles to the mix when she passed out extra blessings to some of the families searching through the coats.

The CBS 6 Month of Giving is made possible by Virginia Credit Union.

Watch for a new CBS 6 Month of Giving surprise every day in December on CBS 6 News at 6 a.m., 4 p.m., and 6 p.m.