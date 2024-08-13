Prince George community demanding answers from school board: 'You all had a duty and you neglected it'

RICHMOND, Va. --The Prince George community is demanding answers from its School Board two weeks after a former administrator was arrested for sex crimes.

“You all had a duty and you neglected it,” said Prince George resident Neal Jernigan.

That was the message Monday night at the first School Board meeting since William Barnes was taken into custody last month. The retired assistant superintendent faces nine felony counts for child sex crimes against his adopted son in the 1980s.

As CBS 6 was first to report, according to sworn affidavits several other men are also accusing him of assaulting them as children.

The community came out Monday looking for answers and accountability.

“I do now worry about the level of accountability in Prince George schools,” said parent of rising Kindergartener Michelle.

“I hope to see you all get to work, put some serious guardrails in place, and I beg you to do the right thing, integrity, accountability, transparency,” said Prince George resident Jim Quist.

Barnes officially retired September 1, of last year, weeks after children returned to school and the Virginia State police started investigating Barnes for sex crimes.

Gene Shanks, a Prince George parent and friend of a 2014 alleged Barnes’ accuser spoke outat an October 2, 2023, school board meeting and warned the board about child sex assault allegations against the former educator of 50 years.

“Dr. Lisa Pennycuff, two days after I spoke, gave a misleading statement, and her words quote, ‘employees who are, have criminal allegations against them of this nature, are removed from contact with children until allegations are resolved,’” Shanks explained. “I have a few problems with that statement. Bill Barnes was allowed to be in his position for a month after that. He was at convocation and at minimum, there were students there at convocation. At minimum, he was also at one orientation for an elementary school.“

“There’s a whole lot that needs to be answered and there’s a whole lot of people that need to be transparent and these closed sessions need to end,” said Prince George resident Rick Tetterton.

School Board member Michelle Crist spoke out after the public comment despite being advised otherwise.

“I don’t fear that I’m going to get in trouble, and I don’t fear when I’m doing the right thing,” said Prince George School Board member Michelle Crist. “I’ve come forward when I was advised not to. I will do everything in my power to ensure that our division is abiding by those policies and holding those accountable that do violate them.”

Crist made a motion at Monday’s meeting to discuss Freedom of Information (FOIA) policy after a CBS 6 request for records was disputed with the district.

She wants the board to be copied on all FOIA inquiries moving forward.

She pointed out money was spent on an attorney to aid in handling a CBS 6 FOIA request and the board was unaware of it until the CBS 6 investigation was broadcasted.

The policy will be revisited at a later meeting.

Barnes is being held without bond at the Riverside Regional Jail.

His next court appearance is August 22.

