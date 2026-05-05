Powhatan High School honors 7 seniors heading to armed forces with Military Signing Day

POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. — Powhatan High School held its annual Military Signing Day Tuesday morning, honoring seniors who have decided to enlist in the military after graduation.

Seven seniors signed with the Marines, Coast Guard and Navy during the event.

"It's important and you've just got to make sure you really want it before you actually go. That will get you a long ways, if you really want it," Jace Hamersley, who is joining the Coast Guard, said.

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