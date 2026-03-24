Mother, 11-year-old boy charged in shooting death of 6-year-old girl at Petersburg apartment

PETERSBURG, Va. — An 11-year-old boy and the mother of a 6-year-old girl shot and killed in Petersburg earlier this month are both facing charges in connection to her death.

The shooting happened on Tuesday, March 10, just before 11 p.m. in the 2300 block of Navajo Court. The 6-year-old girl was rushed to an area hospital, but died from her injuries.

Natalie Joyce Burford, 30, is charged with three counts of child neglect, leaving a loaded firearm accessible and child endangerment, the Petersburg Police Department said. An 11-year-old boy, who police did not identify, is charged with manslaughter.



Family identified the victim as 6-year-old Kaniya.

"Her smile will always be in our hearts," a loved one said in part during a memorial service held for Kaniya.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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