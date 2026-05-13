Carriage House Apartments in Petersburg deemed unsafe, residents told to leave

PETERSBURG, Va. — The City of Petersburg placed notices on the doors of Carriage House Apartments Tuesday afternoon, deeming the building uninhabitable after residents went several days without hot water, among other issues. Sources tell CBS 6 families have to be out of the building by Wednesday.

According to Petersburg Code Compliance, the property is "unsafe and hazardous" and in violation of Virginia property maintenance codes. Necessary repairs include addressing failures in the water heating system and boiler, roof and pipe leaks, and resolving other unsanitary conditions.

Many of the people who live at Carriage House are seniors or living on a fixed income. The building has been the subject of complaints and ongoing maintenance problems for years.

David Cook is one of many residents whose week has been filled with confusion and fear.

"The hot water has been out for four days now, and I don't know what the heck is going on," Cook said.

Cook added that residents have been left without answers or any organized communication from building leadership.

"I think it's pretty shabby, there's no answers, no 'Hey, we're going to have a meeting at this time and decide what's going on,'" Cook said.

Resident Kimberly Roberts described the emotional toll of being forced to leave her home with no timeline for return.

"Your home is your security and safety place, and it's very upsetting to have to run home, pack up for God knows how long," Roberts said.

Resident Dana Strickler expressed fear about what the displacement could mean long-term.

"I'm upset that we might have to leave permanently," Strickler said.

This is not the first time residents have been forced to leave. Families were displaced for two months in 2024 due to elevator issues.

When CBS 6 asked apartment leaders what support or guidance was being provided to residents, a representative declined to comment. The owners, based in Alabama, have not responded to a request for comment.

Congresswoman Jennifer McClellan said she reached out to the Department of Housing and Urban Development, which oversees the property, regarding the lack of hot water. Her office said they are concerned about the reports and will continue to monitor the situation.

Cook had a direct message for those responsible for the building.

"Whoever actually owns this establishment needs to take care of the property the way they should be taking care of the property for a bunch of handicap seniors," Cook said.

Petersburg officials say code compliance and the fire marshal's office will continue monitoring the property until repairs are made and the building meets minimum safety standards.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.